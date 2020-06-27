Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
3210 West Mount Avenue
3210 West Mount Avenue
3210 Westmont Ave
No Longer Available
Location
3210 Westmont Ave, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 2Bed/1Bath Townhome!! Brand new Hardwood Floors and carpet! Updated Kitchen! Basement included!
Move In Ready!! Water bill $100
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3210 West Mount Avenue have any available units?
3210 West Mount Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3210 West Mount Avenue have?
Some of 3210 West Mount Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3210 West Mount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3210 West Mount Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 West Mount Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 West Mount Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3210 West Mount Avenue offer parking?
No, 3210 West Mount Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3210 West Mount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 West Mount Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 West Mount Avenue have a pool?
No, 3210 West Mount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3210 West Mount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3210 West Mount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 West Mount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 West Mount Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
