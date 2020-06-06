All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3140 Ravenwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3140 Ravenwood Ave
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

3140 Ravenwood Ave

3140 Ravenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3140 Ravenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice Property, all new, ready to move in.
New appliances and finished basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave have any available units?
3140 Ravenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3140 Ravenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Ravenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Ravenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Ravenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3140 Ravenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Ravenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3140 Ravenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3140 Ravenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Ravenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3140 Ravenwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland