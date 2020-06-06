Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3140 Ravenwood Ave
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3140 Ravenwood Ave
3140 Ravenwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3140 Ravenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
4X4
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice Property, all new, ready to move in.
New appliances and finished basement
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave have any available units?
3140 Ravenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3140 Ravenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Ravenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Ravenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Ravenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3140 Ravenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Ravenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3140 Ravenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3140 Ravenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Ravenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3140 Ravenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3140 Ravenwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
