3108 Foster Ave

Beautiful historic 3 bedroom townhome just 2 blocks from Patterson Park in Canton! Spacious main level offers a convenient bath, exposed brick details, and hardwood floors throughout! Updated gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliance, custom backsplash, and granite counters leading to 500sq ft of rear outdoor space in back yard with detached garage! Upper level offer tons of natural light and include a master suite with attached spa bath and walk-in closet! Finished lower level has both added living space and a full size washer/dryer!



Includes detached garage!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



