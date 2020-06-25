All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

3108 Foster Ave

3108 Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful historic 3 bedroom townhome just 2 blocks from Patterson Park in Canton! Spacious main level offers a convenient bath, exposed brick details, and hardwood floors throughout! Updated gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliance, custom backsplash, and granite counters leading to 500sq ft of rear outdoor space in back yard with detached garage! Upper level offer tons of natural light and include a master suite with attached spa bath and walk-in closet! Finished lower level has both added living space and a full size washer/dryer!

Includes detached garage!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4843138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Foster Ave have any available units?
3108 Foster Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 Foster Ave have?
Some of 3108 Foster Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Foster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Foster Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Foster Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Foster Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3108 Foster Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Foster Ave offers parking.
Does 3108 Foster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3108 Foster Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Foster Ave have a pool?
No, 3108 Foster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Foster Ave have accessible units?
No, 3108 Foster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Foster Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3108 Foster Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
