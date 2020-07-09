All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

3018 Guilford Ave.

3018 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3018 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3018 Guilford Ave. Available 06/05/20 2020 JHU Off-campus renovated Charles Village 5bd/2.5ba Rowhouse - Available 6/5/20! - 2020 JHU Off-campus renovated Charles Village 5bd/2.5ba Rowhouse. Possible 6th Bedroom in Basement! Hardwood Floors, Deck & Porch, Washer/Dryer, and Garage! Very convenient to JHU! Utilities not included in rent. Available 6/5/20!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month per pet, pet rent

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE5356431)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Guilford Ave. have any available units?
3018 Guilford Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 Guilford Ave. have?
Some of 3018 Guilford Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Guilford Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Guilford Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Guilford Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 Guilford Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3018 Guilford Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Guilford Ave. offers parking.
Does 3018 Guilford Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3018 Guilford Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Guilford Ave. have a pool?
No, 3018 Guilford Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Guilford Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3018 Guilford Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Guilford Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Guilford Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
