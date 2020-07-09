Amenities

3018 Guilford Ave. Available 06/05/20 2020 JHU Off-campus renovated Charles Village 5bd/2.5ba Rowhouse - Available 6/5/20! - 2020 JHU Off-campus renovated Charles Village 5bd/2.5ba Rowhouse. Possible 6th Bedroom in Basement! Hardwood Floors, Deck & Porch, Washer/Dryer, and Garage! Very convenient to JHU! Utilities not included in rent. Available 6/5/20!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month per pet, pet rent



