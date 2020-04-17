All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

2903 Guilford Ave.

2903 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JHU Off-campus housing for 2019 5bd/2ba Charles Village house! - Great and spacious Charles Village 5bd/2ba house... Down the street from JHU! Finished basement with 5th bedroom, dishwasher, W/D, rear yard/porch. 2100 square feet... not including the finished basement! Utilities not included in rent. Available 6/7/2019

SUMMER PROMOTION: We are offering $200 Off the 1st 3 Months of Rent!

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE2704964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Guilford Ave. have any available units?
2903 Guilford Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 Guilford Ave. have?
Some of 2903 Guilford Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Guilford Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Guilford Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Guilford Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2903 Guilford Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2903 Guilford Ave. offer parking?
No, 2903 Guilford Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2903 Guilford Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2903 Guilford Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Guilford Ave. have a pool?
No, 2903 Guilford Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Guilford Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2903 Guilford Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Guilford Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Guilford Ave. has units with dishwashers.
