All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2822 ELLIOTT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2822 ELLIOTT STREET
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

2822 ELLIOTT STREET

2822 Elliott Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2822 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
If an affordable updated Canton rental is on your Christmas list this year then you are in luck! Large home with privacy fenced in yard with private parking! Never worry about finding parking ever again! More then one car? No problem, this home includes a parking permit for no additional fee directly in back of the home! This home includes two large bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceiling along with a possible master suite in the basement. Home is completely updated from head to toe with a working fireplace to enjoy the upcoming snowy days and/or to hang your stockings. Three beautiful parks just outside your door, with the water taxi available to take you to Fells Point, Federal Hill, Inner Harbor, etc with ease. This home will rent fast so do not miss your chance to enjoy Canton living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 ELLIOTT STREET have any available units?
2822 ELLIOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2822 ELLIOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2822 ELLIOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 ELLIOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2822 ELLIOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2822 ELLIOTT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2822 ELLIOTT STREET offers parking.
Does 2822 ELLIOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 ELLIOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 ELLIOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 2822 ELLIOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2822 ELLIOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2822 ELLIOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 ELLIOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 ELLIOTT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2822 ELLIOTT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2822 ELLIOTT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland