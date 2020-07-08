2822 ELLIOTT STREET

Amenities

If an affordable updated Canton rental is on your Christmas list this year then you are in luck! Large home with privacy fenced in yard with private parking! Never worry about finding parking ever again! More then one car? No problem, this home includes a parking permit for no additional fee directly in back of the home! This home includes two large bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceiling along with a possible master suite in the basement. Home is completely updated from head to toe with a working fireplace to enjoy the upcoming snowy days and/or to hang your stockings. Three beautiful parks just outside your door, with the water taxi available to take you to Fells Point, Federal Hill, Inner Harbor, etc with ease. This home will rent fast so do not miss your chance to enjoy Canton living at its finest!