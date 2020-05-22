All apartments in Baltimore
2815 Rockrose Ave - 1
2815 Rockrose Ave - 1

2815 Rockrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Rockrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
5 Bedrooms; 2 Bathrooms -
Recently renovated, large porch front home with 5 spacious rooms throughout! Two full baths, finished basement, washer/dryer and central air!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4914925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 have any available units?
2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 have?
Some of 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 offer parking?
No, 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
