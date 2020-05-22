Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2815 Rockrose Ave - 1
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM
1 of 24
2815 Rockrose Ave - 1
2815 Rockrose Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2815 Rockrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
5 Bedrooms; 2 Bathrooms -
Recently renovated, large porch front home with 5 spacious rooms throughout! Two full baths, finished basement, washer/dryer and central air!
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4914925)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 have any available units?
2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 have?
Some of 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 offer parking?
No, 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Rockrose Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
