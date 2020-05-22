All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2808 O'DONNELL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:08 PM

2808 O'DONNELL STREET

2808 O'donnell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2808 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This gorgeous, extra large Canton rowhome is ready to move into with fresh paint and carpet. The main level has beautiful hardwood floors throughout as well as a natural brick wall and 10 ft ceilings. The open floor plan is great for entertaining and features a well equipped gourmet kitchen including a large cooking island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, lots of oak cabinetry and granite countertops. A powder room finishes out the living room. There is a full-sized front loading washer/dryer. The rear of the first level includes a separate mudroom. The back door flows out to a patio and access to the large roof top deck via a circular stairway. The second floor contains two beautiful large bedrooms. The rear facing Master Bedroom (20ft x 15ft) has an en-suite bathroom. There is an additional large bedroom (16ft x 14ft) and hall bath with a roomy and luxurious tiled shower. You can enjoy the exciting atmosphere of Canton by walking onto the brand new private deck with a separate entrance off of the master bedroom. There are plenty of restaurants, shops, parks, and entertainment nearby- only 2 blocks from Canton Square or 3 blocks to the water front.Great Price for an amazing home in a terrific neighborhood. Check it out. You won~t be disappointed!Thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 O'DONNELL STREET have any available units?
2808 O'DONNELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 O'DONNELL STREET have?
Some of 2808 O'DONNELL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 O'DONNELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2808 O'DONNELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 O'DONNELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2808 O'DONNELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2808 O'DONNELL STREET offer parking?
No, 2808 O'DONNELL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2808 O'DONNELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 O'DONNELL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 O'DONNELL STREET have a pool?
No, 2808 O'DONNELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2808 O'DONNELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2808 O'DONNELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 O'DONNELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 O'DONNELL STREET has units with dishwashers.
