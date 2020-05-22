2808 O'DONNELL STREET

Amenities

This gorgeous, extra large Canton rowhome is ready to move into with fresh paint and carpet. The main level has beautiful hardwood floors throughout as well as a natural brick wall and 10 ft ceilings. The open floor plan is great for entertaining and features a well equipped gourmet kitchen including a large cooking island with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, lots of oak cabinetry and granite countertops. A powder room finishes out the living room. There is a full-sized front loading washer/dryer. The rear of the first level includes a separate mudroom. The back door flows out to a patio and access to the large roof top deck via a circular stairway. The second floor contains two beautiful large bedrooms. The rear facing Master Bedroom (20ft x 15ft) has an en-suite bathroom. There is an additional large bedroom (16ft x 14ft) and hall bath with a roomy and luxurious tiled shower. You can enjoy the exciting atmosphere of Canton by walking onto the brand new private deck with a separate entrance off of the master bedroom. There are plenty of restaurants, shops, parks, and entertainment nearby- only 2 blocks from Canton Square or 3 blocks to the water front.Great Price for an amazing home in a terrific neighborhood. Check it out. You won~t be disappointed!Thanks.