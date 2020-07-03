2802 Hinsdale Dr

All apartments in Baltimore
Location

2802 Hinsdale Drive, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Freshly painted throughout. Relax in your own private front and back yard. Conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino's. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train). We are pet friendly. Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor or in the Military. Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

