Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2775 Lighthouse Point E

2775 Lighthouse Point East · No Longer Available
Location

2775 Lighthouse Point East, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Come have the experience of a lifetime in a beautiful marina between Canton and historic Fells Point. Enjoy strolls along the cobblestone streets filled with wonder eateries, colorful pubs, and magnificent people. In Baltimores downtown district you can take the water taxi to Fort McHenry, the Inner Harbor, or Federal Hill. Enjoy a game filled weekend with the Ravens or Orioles.

The Aries is a well appointed state-of-the-art house boat with all of the amenities of home, while living on the water. The Aries boasts a full kitchen, two bedrooms, and a grand upper deck for entertaining and beautiful views of Baltimores harbor. The boat sleeps 6 with a pullout full size couch. The boat also has a washer and dryer, wifi and Dish Network.

We are pet friendly so bring your dogs and cats!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2775 Lighthouse Point E have any available units?
2775 Lighthouse Point E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2775 Lighthouse Point E have?
Some of 2775 Lighthouse Point E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2775 Lighthouse Point E currently offering any rent specials?
2775 Lighthouse Point E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2775 Lighthouse Point E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2775 Lighthouse Point E is pet friendly.
Does 2775 Lighthouse Point E offer parking?
No, 2775 Lighthouse Point E does not offer parking.
Does 2775 Lighthouse Point E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2775 Lighthouse Point E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2775 Lighthouse Point E have a pool?
No, 2775 Lighthouse Point E does not have a pool.
Does 2775 Lighthouse Point E have accessible units?
No, 2775 Lighthouse Point E does not have accessible units.
Does 2775 Lighthouse Point E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2775 Lighthouse Point E does not have units with dishwashers.
