All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2724 N. Howard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2724 N. Howard St
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

2724 N. Howard St

2724 North Howard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2724 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BD/1BA Charles Village Home - Available Now! - Beautiful 3BD/1BA Charles Village Home that comes with Hardwood floors, Ceiling fans, a Dishwasher, Small Deck & Rear Yard, Washer & Dryer, Unfinished Basement, and Garbage Disposal! Available Now!

Super convenient to JHU, Penn Station, MICA and more!

*Small dogs/cats okay; $100 nonrefundable pet deposit for each pet plus $15/month per pet pet rent

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4695809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 N. Howard St have any available units?
2724 N. Howard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 N. Howard St have?
Some of 2724 N. Howard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 N. Howard St currently offering any rent specials?
2724 N. Howard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 N. Howard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2724 N. Howard St is pet friendly.
Does 2724 N. Howard St offer parking?
No, 2724 N. Howard St does not offer parking.
Does 2724 N. Howard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 N. Howard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 N. Howard St have a pool?
No, 2724 N. Howard St does not have a pool.
Does 2724 N. Howard St have accessible units?
No, 2724 N. Howard St does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 N. Howard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 N. Howard St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland