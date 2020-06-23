2724 N. Howard St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Beautiful 3BD/1BA Charles Village Home - Available Now! - Beautiful 3BD/1BA Charles Village Home that comes with Hardwood floors, Ceiling fans, a Dishwasher, Small Deck & Rear Yard, Washer & Dryer, Unfinished Basement, and Garbage Disposal! Available Now!



Super convenient to JHU, Penn Station, MICA and more!



*Small dogs/cats okay; $100 nonrefundable pet deposit for each pet plus $15/month per pet pet rent



