Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2717 EASTERN AVENUE

2717 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rental opportunity that is not to be missed. Great location with park views right outside the front door this house has so much to offer. This 3 bed/3.5bath home features an abundance of Baltimore Charm with hard wood floors, exposed brick and a roof deck giving you the views of all Baltimore has to offer. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and space to eat. Stunning vaulted ceilings in not only the living area but the bedrooms too. parking pad in the rear adds to the appeal of this townhouse. No attention to detail has been missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 EASTERN AVENUE have any available units?
2717 EASTERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 EASTERN AVENUE have?
Some of 2717 EASTERN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 EASTERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2717 EASTERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 EASTERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2717 EASTERN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2717 EASTERN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2717 EASTERN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2717 EASTERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 EASTERN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 EASTERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2717 EASTERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2717 EASTERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2717 EASTERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 EASTERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 EASTERN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
