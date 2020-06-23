2717 EASTERN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rental opportunity that is not to be missed. Great location with park views right outside the front door this house has so much to offer. This 3 bed/3.5bath home features an abundance of Baltimore Charm with hard wood floors, exposed brick and a roof deck giving you the views of all Baltimore has to offer. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and space to eat. Stunning vaulted ceilings in not only the living area but the bedrooms too. parking pad in the rear adds to the appeal of this townhouse. No attention to detail has been missed.