Baltimore, MD
2700 Mathews Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

2700 Mathews Street

2700 Mathews Street · (443) 462-0060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 Mathews Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Better Waverly

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1475 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,475

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 2700 Mathews Street - Property Id: 152027

Join the community revitalization in East Harwood! This is a fully renovated home in East Harwood available for rent August 1. Details: 3 bedrooms with closets in each BR; 2nd fl full bath, 1st fl half bath, 1st fl laundry closet with new washer/dryer; high efficiency HVAC units; high efficiency, insulated vinyl windows; stainless appliances; granite kitchen counter-top; pantry; matching brushed nickel cabinet & door hardware throughout; luxury vinyl tile on first floor & gorgeous carpet on 2nd floor & staircase; under cabinet & ambient lighting in kitchen & baths; LED recessed lighting throughout; skylight allowing for natural light in stairwell & common areas; ample closet space & unfinished basement great for storage; new concrete parking pad, front sidewalk & concrete front steps; pets considered on case by case basis; less than 1 mile from JHU campus; .5 mi to full-service supermarket, dining, farmer's market & more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152027
Property Id 152027

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Mathews Street have any available units?
2700 Mathews Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Mathews Street have?
Some of 2700 Mathews Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Mathews Street currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Mathews Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Mathews Street pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Mathews Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2700 Mathews Street offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Mathews Street offers parking.
Does 2700 Mathews Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Mathews Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Mathews Street have a pool?
No, 2700 Mathews Street does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Mathews Street have accessible units?
No, 2700 Mathews Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Mathews Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Mathews Street has units with dishwashers.
