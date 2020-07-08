Amenities

Available 08/01/20 2700 Mathews Street



Join the community revitalization in East Harwood! This is a fully renovated home in East Harwood available for rent August 1. Details: 3 bedrooms with closets in each BR; 2nd fl full bath, 1st fl half bath, 1st fl laundry closet with new washer/dryer; high efficiency HVAC units; high efficiency, insulated vinyl windows; stainless appliances; granite kitchen counter-top; pantry; matching brushed nickel cabinet & door hardware throughout; luxury vinyl tile on first floor & gorgeous carpet on 2nd floor & staircase; under cabinet & ambient lighting in kitchen & baths; LED recessed lighting throughout; skylight allowing for natural light in stairwell & common areas; ample closet space & unfinished basement great for storage; new concrete parking pad, front sidewalk & concrete front steps; pets considered on case by case basis; less than 1 mile from JHU campus; .5 mi to full-service supermarket, dining, farmer's market & more.

No Pets Allowed



