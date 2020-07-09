All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2613 Lauretta Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2613 Lauretta Avenue
Last updated March 6 2020 at 10:36 PM

2613 Lauretta Avenue

2613 Lauretta Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2613 Lauretta Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom with partially finished basement in West Baltimore. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue have any available units?
2613 Lauretta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2613 Lauretta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Lauretta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Lauretta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Lauretta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue offer parking?
No, 2613 Lauretta Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Lauretta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue have a pool?
No, 2613 Lauretta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2613 Lauretta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Lauretta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 Lauretta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland