Last updated March 6 2020 at 10:36 PM
2613 Lauretta Avenue
2613 Lauretta Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2613 Lauretta Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom with partially finished basement in West Baltimore. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue have any available units?
2613 Lauretta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2613 Lauretta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Lauretta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Lauretta Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Lauretta Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue offer parking?
No, 2613 Lauretta Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Lauretta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue have a pool?
No, 2613 Lauretta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2613 Lauretta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Lauretta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Lauretta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 Lauretta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
