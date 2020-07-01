All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2613 Hampden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2613 Hampden Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

2613 Hampden Ave

2613 Hampden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2613 Hampden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

dogs allowed
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remington - 3 bed room - Property Id: 244115

Living room
Kitchen
Bathroom
2 bed room 2nd floor
One bed room basement
Basement finish
Fenced backyard
Central Air
Call to schedule viewing 4109137918
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244115
Property Id 244115

(RLNE5642270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Hampden Ave have any available units?
2613 Hampden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Hampden Ave have?
Some of 2613 Hampden Ave's amenities include dogs allowed, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Hampden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Hampden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Hampden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Hampden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Hampden Ave offer parking?
No, 2613 Hampden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2613 Hampden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Hampden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Hampden Ave have a pool?
No, 2613 Hampden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Hampden Ave have accessible units?
No, 2613 Hampden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Hampden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Hampden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland