2560 Frederick Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2560 Frederick Ave

2560 Frederick Avenue · No Longer Available
2560 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
air conditioning
recently renovated
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Two Bedroom End of Group Town House in West Baltimore - Convenient to shopping, schools, transportation, and the beltway. Recently renovated with a new kitchen and bath. Hardwood laminate throughout. Fresh paint. Master bedroom has bonus changing room attached. Finished basement with a storage and laundry area. Central air and heat. Small fenced courtyard in back.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

2BR vouchers welcome.

Call BaltRentals at 240-600-0979 for details or to schedule an appointment.

You can apply for this home or get more information at BaltRentals.com

(RLNE4358507)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 2560 Frederick Ave have any available units?
2560 Frederick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2560 Frederick Ave have?
Some of 2560 Frederick Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 Frederick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2560 Frederick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 Frederick Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2560 Frederick Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2560 Frederick Ave offer parking?
No, 2560 Frederick Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2560 Frederick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2560 Frederick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 Frederick Ave have a pool?
No, 2560 Frederick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2560 Frederick Ave have accessible units?
No, 2560 Frederick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 Frederick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2560 Frederick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
