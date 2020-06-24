2560 Frederick Ave

Amenities
Nice Two Bedroom End of Group Town House in West Baltimore - Convenient to shopping, schools, transportation, and the beltway. Recently renovated with a new kitchen and bath. Hardwood laminate throughout. Fresh paint. Master bedroom has bonus changing room attached. Finished basement with a storage and laundry area. Central air and heat. Small fenced courtyard in back.
Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.
2BR vouchers welcome.
Call BaltRentals at 240-600-0979 for details or to schedule an appointment.
You can apply for this home or get more information at BaltRentals.com
(RLNE4358507)