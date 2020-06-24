2560 Frederick Ave

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Two Bedroom End of Group Town House in West Baltimore - Convenient to shopping, schools, transportation, and the beltway. Recently renovated with a new kitchen and bath. Hardwood laminate throughout. Fresh paint. Master bedroom has bonus changing room attached. Finished basement with a storage and laundry area. Central air and heat. Small fenced courtyard in back.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



2BR vouchers welcome.



Call BaltRentals at 240-600-0979 for details or to schedule an appointment.



You can apply for this home or get more information at BaltRentals.com



(RLNE4358507)