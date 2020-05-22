Rent Calculator
2552 McCulloh St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2552 McCulloh St
2552 Mcculloh Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2552 Mcculloh Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4664944)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2552 McCulloh St have any available units?
2552 McCulloh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2552 McCulloh St have?
Some of 2552 McCulloh St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2552 McCulloh St currently offering any rent specials?
2552 McCulloh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 McCulloh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 McCulloh St is pet friendly.
Does 2552 McCulloh St offer parking?
Yes, 2552 McCulloh St offers parking.
Does 2552 McCulloh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 McCulloh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 McCulloh St have a pool?
No, 2552 McCulloh St does not have a pool.
Does 2552 McCulloh St have accessible units?
No, 2552 McCulloh St does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 McCulloh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 McCulloh St does not have units with dishwashers.
