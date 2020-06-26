All apartments in Baltimore
2548 Frederick Avenue
2548 Frederick Avenue

2548 Maryland Highway 144 · No Longer Available
Location

2548 Maryland Highway 144, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2548 Frederick Ave, Baltimore, MD 21223 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A lovely 2-story row home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the open and clean character of the home. The Hardwood floors, crisp paint and updated kitchen cabinets are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Nice sized rooms, high ceilings, fenced yard for your convenience, modern kitchen, full unfinished basement with lots of space for storage are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to downtown Baltimore and public transportation, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2548 Frederick Avenue have any available units?
2548 Frederick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2548 Frederick Avenue have?
Some of 2548 Frederick Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2548 Frederick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2548 Frederick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2548 Frederick Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2548 Frederick Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2548 Frederick Avenue offer parking?
No, 2548 Frederick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2548 Frederick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2548 Frederick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2548 Frederick Avenue have a pool?
No, 2548 Frederick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2548 Frederick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2548 Frederick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2548 Frederick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2548 Frederick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
