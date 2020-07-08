Rent Calculator
2510 Shirley Avenue - 1
Last updated January 5 2020 at 9:36 AM
2510 Shirley Avenue - 1
2510 Shirley Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2510 Shirley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated and maintained brick home. 1st Floor has an open floor plan with wood floors in the Living Room and Dining Room and tile in the eat-in Kitchen.
W/D hook-ups
For more listings please go to KKUESTATE.COM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 Shirley Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
