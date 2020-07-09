All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:34 PM

2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY

2510 Loyola Southway · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Loyola Southway, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Very clean and compfortable 2 bedroom 1 bath rental very close to I-83 and Loyola University. Upper unit, available washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY have any available units?
2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY offer parking?
No, 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY have a pool?
No, 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY have accessible units?
No, 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 LOYOLA SOUTHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

