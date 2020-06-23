Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2502 ERDMAN AVENUE
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:53 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2502 ERDMAN AVENUE
2502 Erdman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2502 Erdman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic One Bedroom apartment home inside a charming colonial house. with own private entrance. Look no further, Your new home awaits. Huge fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE have any available units?
2502 ERDMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2502 ERDMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 ERDMAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland