Baltimore, MD
2325 Druid Hill Ave
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM
2325 Druid Hill Ave
2325 Druid Hill Avenue
No Longer Available
2325 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North
w/d hookup
range
oven
refrigerator
Living room
Dining room
Kitchen
3 Bed rooms
1.5 bathroom
Backyard fenced
ready to move in call to schedule viewing
@410-913-7918
(RLNE4694207)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2325 Druid Hill Ave have any available units?
2325 Druid Hill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2325 Druid Hill Ave have?
Some of 2325 Druid Hill Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2325 Druid Hill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Druid Hill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Druid Hill Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Druid Hill Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2325 Druid Hill Ave offer parking?
No, 2325 Druid Hill Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2325 Druid Hill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Druid Hill Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Druid Hill Ave have a pool?
No, 2325 Druid Hill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Druid Hill Ave have accessible units?
No, 2325 Druid Hill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Druid Hill Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 Druid Hill Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
