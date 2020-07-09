All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2325 Druid Hill Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2325 Druid Hill Ave
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

2325 Druid Hill Ave

2325 Druid Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2325 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Penn North

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Living room
Dining room
Kitchen
3 Bed rooms
1.5 bathroom
Backyard fenced
ready to move in call to schedule viewing
@410-913-7918

(RLNE4694207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Druid Hill Ave have any available units?
2325 Druid Hill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 Druid Hill Ave have?
Some of 2325 Druid Hill Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Druid Hill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Druid Hill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Druid Hill Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Druid Hill Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2325 Druid Hill Ave offer parking?
No, 2325 Druid Hill Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2325 Druid Hill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Druid Hill Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Druid Hill Ave have a pool?
No, 2325 Druid Hill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Druid Hill Ave have accessible units?
No, 2325 Druid Hill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Druid Hill Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 Druid Hill Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland