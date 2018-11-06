All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:44 AM

2225 West Baltimore Street

2225 West Baltimore Street · (703) 270-1011 ext. 1
Location

2225 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Booth-Boyd

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2225 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 - This is a great townhome that will not last!

This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 2-Story Townhome in Boyd-Booth with approximately 1,000 square feet. This a traditional floor plan, you will instantly fall in love and want to call this townhouse home. It is located conveniently close to shopping, recreation, entertainment and much more. Do not miss this opportunity!

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 West Baltimore Street have any available units?
2225 West Baltimore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2225 West Baltimore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2225 West Baltimore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 West Baltimore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 West Baltimore Street is pet friendly.
Does 2225 West Baltimore Street offer parking?
No, 2225 West Baltimore Street does not offer parking.
Does 2225 West Baltimore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 West Baltimore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 West Baltimore Street have a pool?
No, 2225 West Baltimore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2225 West Baltimore Street have accessible units?
No, 2225 West Baltimore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 West Baltimore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 West Baltimore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 West Baltimore Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2225 West Baltimore Street has units with air conditioning.
