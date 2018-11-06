Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2225 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 - This is a great townhome that will not last!



This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 2-Story Townhome in Boyd-Booth with approximately 1,000 square feet. This a traditional floor plan, you will instantly fall in love and want to call this townhouse home. It is located conveniently close to shopping, recreation, entertainment and much more. Do not miss this opportunity!



Pets Considered on case-by-case



Renter pays all Utilities.



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON!



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/nova



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.

http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE4895017)