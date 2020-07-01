Rent Calculator
2216 JEFFERSON ST
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM
1 of 19
2216 JEFFERSON ST
2216 Jefferson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2216 Jefferson Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2216 JEFFERSON ST have any available units?
2216 JEFFERSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2216 JEFFERSON ST have?
Some of 2216 JEFFERSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2216 JEFFERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
2216 JEFFERSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 JEFFERSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 2216 JEFFERSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2216 JEFFERSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 2216 JEFFERSON ST offers parking.
Does 2216 JEFFERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 JEFFERSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 JEFFERSON ST have a pool?
No, 2216 JEFFERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 2216 JEFFERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 2216 JEFFERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 JEFFERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 JEFFERSON ST has units with dishwashers.
