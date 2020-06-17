All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

216 E. Eager St

216 East Eager Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 East Eager Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
216 E. Eager St Available 06/01/19 3 bed, 1.5 bath Rowhome for Rent in Mt. Vernon - This classic Mt Vernon rowhome has tons of space.

Updated throughout, but maintaining many classic and vintage touches.

Central AC / Radiated Heat

The main floor features a large living room, with build in book shelves and pocket doors. The separate dining room includes built in shelving, original pocket doors and a fireplace. The kitchen includes updated appliances, Corian counters and lots storage space.

The kitchen leads to the back patio, perfect for dinner parties or quiet evenings.

The top floor includes 2 bedrooms and an office/bonus room and a full bathroom with updated fixtures.

Convenient to I83, Downtown, Hopkins, Fells Point, Canton

This home won't last long. Call to schedule a tour today!

Stevens Management
443-844-0977/ info@stevensmgmt.net

(RLNE4795239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 E. Eager St have any available units?
216 E. Eager St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 E. Eager St have?
Some of 216 E. Eager St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 E. Eager St currently offering any rent specials?
216 E. Eager St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 E. Eager St pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 E. Eager St is pet friendly.
Does 216 E. Eager St offer parking?
No, 216 E. Eager St does not offer parking.
Does 216 E. Eager St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 E. Eager St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 E. Eager St have a pool?
No, 216 E. Eager St does not have a pool.
Does 216 E. Eager St have accessible units?
No, 216 E. Eager St does not have accessible units.
Does 216 E. Eager St have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 E. Eager St does not have units with dishwashers.
