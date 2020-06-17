Amenities
216 E. Eager St Available 06/01/19 3 bed, 1.5 bath Rowhome for Rent in Mt. Vernon - This classic Mt Vernon rowhome has tons of space.
Updated throughout, but maintaining many classic and vintage touches.
Central AC / Radiated Heat
The main floor features a large living room, with build in book shelves and pocket doors. The separate dining room includes built in shelving, original pocket doors and a fireplace. The kitchen includes updated appliances, Corian counters and lots storage space.
The kitchen leads to the back patio, perfect for dinner parties or quiet evenings.
The top floor includes 2 bedrooms and an office/bonus room and a full bathroom with updated fixtures.
Convenient to I83, Downtown, Hopkins, Fells Point, Canton
This home won't last long. Call to schedule a tour today!
Stevens Management
443-844-0977/ info@stevensmgmt.net
(RLNE4795239)