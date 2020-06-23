215 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 Brewer's Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This very well kept 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is located in Baltimore Highlands. Parking pad located around back that holds 1 car per unit. Water, trash removal, and sewage included in rent. Central A/C. Come check this rental out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 EATON STREET have any available units?
215 EATON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 EATON STREET have?
Some of 215 EATON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 EATON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
215 EATON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.