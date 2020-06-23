All apartments in Baltimore
215 EATON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019

215 EATON STREET

215 South Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This very well kept 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is located in Baltimore Highlands. Parking pad located around back that holds 1 car per unit. Water, trash removal, and sewage included in rent. Central A/C. Come check this rental out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

