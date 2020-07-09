Rent Calculator
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
203 S Calhoun Street
203 South Calhoun Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
203 South Calhoun Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great little house at a Great Price - Convenient to downtown, this Mount Clare rowhouse was renovated in 2016. Fill out a guest card so you can tour it once it becomes vacant.
(RLNE2506766)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 203 S Calhoun Street have any available units?
203 S Calhoun Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 203 S Calhoun Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 S Calhoun Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 S Calhoun Street pet-friendly?
No, 203 S Calhoun Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 203 S Calhoun Street offer parking?
No, 203 S Calhoun Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 S Calhoun Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 S Calhoun Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 S Calhoun Street have a pool?
No, 203 S Calhoun Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 S Calhoun Street have accessible units?
No, 203 S Calhoun Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 S Calhoun Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 S Calhoun Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 S Calhoun Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 S Calhoun Street does not have units with air conditioning.
