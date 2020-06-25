2010 Harlem Ave

Amenities

pet friendly parking internet access range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Application fee is $50.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4889290)