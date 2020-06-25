All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2010 Harlem Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2010 Harlem Ave
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

2010 Harlem Ave

2010 Harlem Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2010 Harlem Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Midtown Edmondson

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Application fee is $50.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4889290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Harlem Ave have any available units?
2010 Harlem Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 Harlem Ave have?
Some of 2010 Harlem Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Harlem Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Harlem Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Harlem Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 Harlem Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2010 Harlem Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Harlem Ave offers parking.
Does 2010 Harlem Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Harlem Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Harlem Ave have a pool?
No, 2010 Harlem Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Harlem Ave have accessible units?
No, 2010 Harlem Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Harlem Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 Harlem Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland