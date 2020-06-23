All apartments in Baltimore
1809 SAINT PAUL STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1809 SAINT PAUL STREET

1809 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

1809 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Greenmount West

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated apartment #2 with Brand New appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET have any available units?
1809 SAINT PAUL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1809 SAINT PAUL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET offer parking?
No, 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET have a pool?
No, 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 SAINT PAUL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
