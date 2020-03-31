18 Mardrew Rd

Amenities

Updated 4 EOG Bedroom - Baltimore/Westgate - Updated 4 bedroom EOG townhome in the Westgate neighborhood of Baltimore boasts updates throughout. The spacious living room and separate dining room offer hardwood floors and tons of natural light. A fully-equipped updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level provides three ample bedrooms and an updated shared hall bath. The finished lower level has an additional full bath and additional bedroom.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



