1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL

Amenities
Luxury Living in Bolton Hill- $1850 - Property Id: 272442
If you would like to speak to me directly about this property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303-5649. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. **We are currently scheduling FaceTime and GoogleDuo Tours.
Located Right in the Heart of the Arts and Cultural District near MICA, University of Baltimore, and the Peabody Institute, this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment, located in Historic Bolton Hill was Recently Renovated to Perfectly Blend the "Historic and Beautiful" with "New and Convenient".
Features:
*Huge Bedrooms!!
*Brand New Kitchen
*Granite Countertops
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Dishwasher
*Brand New Hardwood Floors
*New Bathrooms
*Laundry in Unit
*New Central Heat and Air
*Extra High Ceilings
*Fireplaces (non-functioning)
*Lots of Incredible, Tall Windows with the Original Wood Blinds
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272442
No Pets Allowed
