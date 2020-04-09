1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Luxury Living in Bolton Hill- $1850 - Property Id: 272442



If you would like to speak to me directly about this property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303-5649. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. **We are currently scheduling FaceTime and GoogleDuo Tours.



Located Right in the Heart of the Arts and Cultural District near MICA, University of Baltimore, and the Peabody Institute, this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment, located in Historic Bolton Hill was Recently Renovated to Perfectly Blend the "Historic and Beautiful" with "New and Convenient".

Features:

*Huge Bedrooms!!

*Brand New Kitchen

*Granite Countertops

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Dishwasher

*Brand New Hardwood Floors

*New Bathrooms

*Laundry in Unit

*New Central Heat and Air

*Extra High Ceilings

*Fireplaces (non-functioning)

*Lots of Incredible, Tall Windows with the Original Wood Blinds

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272442

Property Id 272442



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5746108)