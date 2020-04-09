All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL

1734 Bolton Street · (410) 303-5649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1734 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2nd FL · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Luxury Living in Bolton Hill- $1850 - Property Id: 272442

If you would like to speak to me directly about this property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303-5649. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. **We are currently scheduling FaceTime and GoogleDuo Tours.

Located Right in the Heart of the Arts and Cultural District near MICA, University of Baltimore, and the Peabody Institute, this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment, located in Historic Bolton Hill was Recently Renovated to Perfectly Blend the "Historic and Beautiful" with "New and Convenient".
Features:
*Huge Bedrooms!!
*Brand New Kitchen
*Granite Countertops
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Dishwasher
*Brand New Hardwood Floors
*New Bathrooms
*Laundry in Unit
*New Central Heat and Air
*Extra High Ceilings
*Fireplaces (non-functioning)
*Lots of Incredible, Tall Windows with the Original Wood Blinds
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272442
Property Id 272442

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5746108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL have any available units?
1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL have?
Some of 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL currently offering any rent specials?
1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL pet-friendly?
No, 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL offer parking?
No, 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL does not offer parking.
Does 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL have a pool?
No, 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL does not have a pool.
Does 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL have accessible units?
No, 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL has units with dishwashers.
