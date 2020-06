Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious and bright end unit in upper fells point. Walking distance to Patterson Park and the downtown fells point area. Huge bedrooms with private en suite bathrooms, expansive living room and kitchen. Plenty of room for entertaining and half bath on the first floor with laundry room. Back patio with space for motorcycle or bikes. Absolutely gorgeous home with extra wide layout and hardwood flooring throughout. All bedrooms are above grade and basement is great storage area.