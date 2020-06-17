Rent Calculator
1721 FLEET ST
Last updated December 7 2019 at 10:00 PM
1721 FLEET ST
1721 Fleet Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1721 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Space currently being used as a laundromat but if potential tenant wishes to modify facility as a restaurant, flower shop, Bookstore etc. laundry equipment can be removed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1721 FLEET ST have any available units?
1721 FLEET ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1721 FLEET ST currently offering any rent specials?
1721 FLEET ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 FLEET ST pet-friendly?
No, 1721 FLEET ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1721 FLEET ST offer parking?
No, 1721 FLEET ST does not offer parking.
Does 1721 FLEET ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 FLEET ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 FLEET ST have a pool?
No, 1721 FLEET ST does not have a pool.
Does 1721 FLEET ST have accessible units?
No, 1721 FLEET ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 FLEET ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 FLEET ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 FLEET ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 FLEET ST does not have units with air conditioning.
