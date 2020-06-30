Lovely 3 Bedroom row home with recent updates... new plank flooring, new carpet on steps, light filled livingroom, and large eat in kitchen with washer and dryer. Must show proof of renters insurance prior to move in
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
What amenities does 1648 APPLETON STREET have?
Some of 1648 APPLETON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
