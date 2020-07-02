Rent Calculator
1621 Northwick Rd
1621 Northwick Rd
1621 Northwick Road
·
No Longer Available
1621 Northwick Road, Baltimore, MD 21218
Stonewood - Penwood - Winston
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new Waiting for you! - Great house waiting for you to call it HOME!
(RLNE5663490)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1621 Northwick Rd have any available units?
1621 Northwick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1621 Northwick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Northwick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Northwick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Northwick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Northwick Rd offer parking?
No, 1621 Northwick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1621 Northwick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Northwick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Northwick Rd have a pool?
No, 1621 Northwick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Northwick Rd have accessible units?
No, 1621 Northwick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Northwick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Northwick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Northwick Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Northwick Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
