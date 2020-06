Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home located on a quiet street. Updates include brand new windows, appliances, flooring, carpet, bathroom and more. Lower level host storage space and full washer and dryer. Hard wood floors glisten throughout the main level living room featuring a fireplace. Upper level host sleeping quarters with spacious bedrooms and an updated bath with a gorgeous vanity and tile inlay. Ready Immediately. No pets. SHOW and LEASE today!