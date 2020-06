Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully Renovated Condo - This fully renovated condo features central air, washer dryer, 2 full bath.

NEW FLOORING, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW HVAC,NEW BATHROOMS AND MORE

Close to Johns Hopkins Hospital. On Bus line

Apply Today 443-330-6161

Check out the walkthrough video on YouTube

Please be sure to follow us in instagram for latest properties @monroehomeservices

Share this listing with friends and family

We also accept vouchers



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838680)