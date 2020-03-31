All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:43 AM

1442 Cedarcroft Rd

1442 Cedarcroft Road · No Longer Available
Location

1442 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Idlewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated home available by June 17, 2019!

Come and view this home located in Baltimore City. This home has 4 bedroom and 2 baths and includes hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, washer dryer and More. Finished basement with full bathroom and the 4th bedroom. Easy access to major highways!

Call us to set an appointment!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
**Photos are of other CR Property***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Cedarcroft Rd have any available units?
1442 Cedarcroft Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 Cedarcroft Rd have?
Some of 1442 Cedarcroft Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Cedarcroft Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Cedarcroft Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Cedarcroft Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1442 Cedarcroft Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1442 Cedarcroft Rd offer parking?
No, 1442 Cedarcroft Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Cedarcroft Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 Cedarcroft Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Cedarcroft Rd have a pool?
No, 1442 Cedarcroft Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Cedarcroft Rd have accessible units?
No, 1442 Cedarcroft Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Cedarcroft Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 Cedarcroft Rd has units with dishwashers.
