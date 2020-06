Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Easy to love!! This warm and spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is made for City Living: enviable Patterson Park location, granite-stainless chef's dream kitchen, tankless water heater, hardwoods throughout, open floor plan, high ceilings, and lots of natural light. Easy access to major routes keeps you close to everything you need and love in the city!!