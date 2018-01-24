Rent Calculator
1402 MOSHER STREET
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM
1402 MOSHER STREET
1402 Mosher Street
No Longer Available
Location
1402 Mosher Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3BR 1BA home. Big kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Big fenced in yard. Great rental home. RENT INCLUDES WATER! Close to transportation, shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1402 MOSHER STREET have any available units?
1402 MOSHER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1402 MOSHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1402 MOSHER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 MOSHER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1402 MOSHER STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1402 MOSHER STREET offer parking?
No, 1402 MOSHER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1402 MOSHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 MOSHER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 MOSHER STREET have a pool?
No, 1402 MOSHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1402 MOSHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1402 MOSHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 MOSHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 MOSHER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 MOSHER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 MOSHER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
