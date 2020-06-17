1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218

Amenities

Come see this new beautifully renovated end unit home that WILL NOT last! This home boasts of an amazing-brand new large, eat in, kitchen complete with gorgeous cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops with a perfectly accented back splash, stainless steel DISHWASHER, stove, refrigerator and microwave appliances and plenty of lighting.



Of course a home this fantastic comes with an all new central air conditioning unit just in time for the hot summer and plenty of ceiling fans (and heat for the winter). The two full bathrooms are perfect for any sized family. The first floor open floor plan highlights the ample house living space. If that's not enough room, spend some time in the FINISHED BASEMENT. Your new home is located on a quiet street right across from Abbottston Elementary school and walking distance to City College and JHU's Eastern Campus. At the end of the day, park your car under the covered, off street parking behind the house.



The monthly rent is: $1,400

The security deposit is: $1,400

Total estimated move in costs are: $2,800



CRITERIA:

- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount [multiply rent by 2.5 and that is the minimum net income required]

- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36% [divide monthly debt payments by monthly income]

- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40% [divide monthly rent by monthly income]

- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay



AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:

- facing an eviction with current landlord- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord- have been evicted in last 3 years

- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information

- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application

- do not meet the income requirements

- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)

- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point

- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process



This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.



Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.



To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger for the fastest response or you may respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.

