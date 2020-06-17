All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:27 AM

1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218

1341 Gorsuch Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1341 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Come see this new beautifully renovated end unit home that WILL NOT last! This home boasts of an amazing-brand new large, eat in, kitchen complete with gorgeous cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops with a perfectly accented back splash, stainless steel DISHWASHER, stove, refrigerator and microwave appliances and plenty of lighting.

Of course a home this fantastic comes with an all new central air conditioning unit just in time for the hot summer and plenty of ceiling fans (and heat for the winter). The two full bathrooms are perfect for any sized family. The first floor open floor plan highlights the ample house living space. If that's not enough room, spend some time in the FINISHED BASEMENT. Your new home is located on a quiet street right across from Abbottston Elementary school and walking distance to City College and JHU's Eastern Campus. At the end of the day, park your car under the covered, off street parking behind the house.

The monthly rent is: $1,400
The security deposit is: $1,400
Total estimated move in costs are: $2,800

CRITERIA:
- monthly net household income from all sources of at least 2.5 times the listed rent amount [multiply rent by 2.5 and that is the minimum net income required]
- preferred debt to income ratio of no more than 36% [divide monthly debt payments by monthly income]
- preferred housing to income ratio of less than 40% [divide monthly rent by monthly income]
- review of your credit history (not necessarily the score) and income verification to determine capability and ability to pay

AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATIONS:
- facing an eviction with current landlord- have current landlord debt or owe money to a previous landlord- have been evicted in last 3 years
- provide fraudulent or unverifiable information
- fail to complete the entire application process as outlined on the application
- do not meet the income requirements
- had a felony conviction in last 7 years (certain offenses may be permissible)
- convicted of arson or sex offenses at any point
- provide unprofessional or discourteous attitude to any Pointer Ridge Management staff member or affiliate during the application and leasing process 

This is not an all-inclusive list, but area major factors in reviewing your application.

Income requirement may be subject to change for voucher holders.

To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger for the fastest response or you may respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.
Pretty large three level row house (about 1300 square feet above ground) was completely renovated including all new HVAC, new bathrooms, Lead Free. Open Floor plan on first floor. House has central AC throughout and three good sized bedrooms on the second floor plus full bath. Brand new large, eat in, kitchen (cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances). On a quiet street right across the street from Abbottston Elementary school and walking distance to City College and JHU's Eastern Campus (about 2 blocks). House has a finished basement with a full bath as well. It also has covered, off street parking behind the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 have any available units?
1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 have?
Some of 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 offers parking.
Does 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 have a pool?
No, 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 have accessible units?
No, 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Gorsuch Ave Baltimore MD 21218 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland