A perfect beginning in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse. Combo Living and Dining area, Separate Kitchen, Separate laundry area and finished basement. You will love its heart-of-the-city convenience. Just minutes from Johns Hopkins Hospital, Downtown Baltimore, Churches, Grocery Stores, and Bus lines. Vouchers are welcome. HOA fees are included in the lease price. Call to see Property is also for sale Ref: Bright MDBA500626