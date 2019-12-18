All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1312 W Pratt St

1312 West Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1312 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Union Square Offering 1/2 off 1st Month Rent!

**1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT**

Property Highlights
* Townhouse in the Heart of Baltimore City with modern style
* Will be Upgraded with stainless amenities in the Kitchen including brand new refrigerator and stove
* Freshly painted from top to bottom
* Brand new carpet throughout the house
* Luxurious bathroom style with all newly added accessories

(RLNE5554680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 W Pratt St have any available units?
1312 W Pratt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 W Pratt St have?
Some of 1312 W Pratt St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 W Pratt St currently offering any rent specials?
1312 W Pratt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 W Pratt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 W Pratt St is pet friendly.
Does 1312 W Pratt St offer parking?
No, 1312 W Pratt St does not offer parking.
Does 1312 W Pratt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 W Pratt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 W Pratt St have a pool?
No, 1312 W Pratt St does not have a pool.
Does 1312 W Pratt St have accessible units?
No, 1312 W Pratt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 W Pratt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 W Pratt St does not have units with dishwashers.
