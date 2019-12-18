1312 W Pratt St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Union Square Offering 1/2 off 1st Month Rent!



**1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT**



Property Highlights

* Townhouse in the Heart of Baltimore City with modern style

* Will be Upgraded with stainless amenities in the Kitchen including brand new refrigerator and stove

* Freshly painted from top to bottom

* Brand new carpet throughout the house

* Luxurious bathroom style with all newly added accessories



(RLNE5554680)