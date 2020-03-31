All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY

1307 West Northern Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1307 West Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21210
Cross Keys

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
$100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR A MOVE-IN DATE OF JUNE 1ST OR EARLIER!!! Awesome views and a great location! Very close to major commuter routes! Plenty of parking!!! It's an oasis in the middle of the city and ready to move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY have any available units?
1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 W NORTHERN PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
