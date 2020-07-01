All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1306 GLYNDON AVENUE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1306 GLYNDON AVENUE

1306 Glyndon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Glyndon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom row home just a block away from Carrroll Park. This row home is located on a quite block just around the corner from local shops and restaurants. This property includes some amazing features!!! First, you will be amazed with how wide the home is which gives it a very spacious feel. The kitchen is very updated with new stainless steal appliances, granted counter tops, and white cabinets. There is also enough space to put a large dining room set in the kitchen. When you go outside through the back door you will notice a nice sized patio which is fully fenced in. Leading to the basement you will find great storage since the basement is the full length of the home. On the second level is 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom, which included a master suite and each bedroom has large closets and ceiling fans. This property is available ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE have any available units?
1306 GLYNDON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE have?
Some of 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1306 GLYNDON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 GLYNDON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

