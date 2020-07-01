1306 GLYNDON AVENUE

Amenities

GORGEOUS 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom row home just a block away from Carrroll Park. This row home is located on a quite block just around the corner from local shops and restaurants. This property includes some amazing features!!! First, you will be amazed with how wide the home is which gives it a very spacious feel. The kitchen is very updated with new stainless steal appliances, granted counter tops, and white cabinets. There is also enough space to put a large dining room set in the kitchen. When you go outside through the back door you will notice a nice sized patio which is fully fenced in. Leading to the basement you will find great storage since the basement is the full length of the home. On the second level is 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom, which included a master suite and each bedroom has large closets and ceiling fans. This property is available ASAP.