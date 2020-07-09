Amenities

1306 Berry St Available 07/07/20 Porchfront 2 Bedroom Townhome in Hampden! - Charming porch front 2 bedroom townhome in the heart of Hampden! Covered front entry leads to a welcoming living area with wood flooring throughout! Roomy eat-in kitchen offers ample storage space as well as access to the partially finished basement with full-size washer/dryer included! Comfortable bedrooms include ceiling fans and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Fantastic location just minutes from access to light rail, shops, and restaurants!



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



