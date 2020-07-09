All apartments in Baltimore
1306 Berry St

1306 Berry Street
Location

1306 Berry Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Charming porch front 2 bedroom townhome in the heart of Hampden! Covered front entry leads to a welcoming living area with wood flooring throughout! Roomy eat-in kitchen offers ample storage space as well as access to the partially finished basement with full-size washer/dryer included! Comfortable bedrooms include ceiling fans and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Fantastic location just minutes from access to light rail, shops, and restaurants!

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE2318921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

