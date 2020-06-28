All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

1303 E. 35th St

1303 East 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1303 East 35th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1303 E. 35th St Available 09/01/19 Lovely 3bd/2ba Ednor Gardens Lakeside home CAC & garage! Available 9/1! - Lovely 3bd/2ba Ednor Gardens Lakeside end-of-group duplex with hardwood floors throughout. Large living room along with formal dining room with bay window. Galley-style kitchen with tile floor, black appliances and kitchen pantry. Upstairs boasts three bedrooms, linen closet and full tiled bathroom. Large fenced in rear yard with detached garage. Basement is partially finished with washer/dryer, a full bathroom, and lots of room for storage! Central A/C. Utilities not included in rent. Available 9/1!

Super convenient to Loyola, JHU Homewood campus, Union Memorial Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital! Conveniently located near Loch Raven Boulevard for ease to local transportation!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet; $15/month per pet pet rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 E. 35th St have any available units?
1303 E. 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 E. 35th St have?
Some of 1303 E. 35th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 E. 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
1303 E. 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 E. 35th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 E. 35th St is pet friendly.
Does 1303 E. 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 1303 E. 35th St offers parking.
Does 1303 E. 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 E. 35th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 E. 35th St have a pool?
No, 1303 E. 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 1303 E. 35th St have accessible units?
No, 1303 E. 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 E. 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 E. 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
