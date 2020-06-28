Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1303 E. 35th St Available 09/01/19 Lovely 3bd/2ba Ednor Gardens Lakeside home CAC & garage! Available 9/1! - Lovely 3bd/2ba Ednor Gardens Lakeside end-of-group duplex with hardwood floors throughout. Large living room along with formal dining room with bay window. Galley-style kitchen with tile floor, black appliances and kitchen pantry. Upstairs boasts three bedrooms, linen closet and full tiled bathroom. Large fenced in rear yard with detached garage. Basement is partially finished with washer/dryer, a full bathroom, and lots of room for storage! Central A/C. Utilities not included in rent. Available 9/1!



Super convenient to Loyola, JHU Homewood campus, Union Memorial Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital! Conveniently located near Loch Raven Boulevard for ease to local transportation!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet; $15/month per pet pet rent



