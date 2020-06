Amenities

Don't miss your chance to rent this charming 3 bedroom, end of group townhouse! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and updated full bathroom. Hard wood floors throughout and ample storage space in basement. Plus, just minutes from great food and shopping at The Village of Crosskeys!