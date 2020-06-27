All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

127 N DUNCAN STREET

127 North Duncan Street · No Longer Available
Location

127 North Duncan Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
**FRESHLY PAINTED TOP TO BOTTOM**NEW W/S CARPET IN BEDROOMS AND BASEMENT***2BR 2BA W/FINISHED BASEMENT* BUTCHERS HILL *CLOSE TO HOPKINS JHMI*PATTERSON PARK*GRANITE KITCHEN* HARDWOOD FLOORS*EXPOSED BRICK* CROWN MOLDING***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 N DUNCAN STREET have any available units?
127 N DUNCAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 127 N DUNCAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
127 N DUNCAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 N DUNCAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 127 N DUNCAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 127 N DUNCAN STREET offer parking?
No, 127 N DUNCAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 127 N DUNCAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 N DUNCAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 N DUNCAN STREET have a pool?
No, 127 N DUNCAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 127 N DUNCAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 127 N DUNCAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 127 N DUNCAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 N DUNCAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 N DUNCAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 N DUNCAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
