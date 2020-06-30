1215 STEELTON AVENUE

Amenities
Check out this beautiful top of the line renovated home! This spacious home features new wood flooring, 2 brand new full bathrooms, designer gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and Quartz countertops, washer and dryer located in the basement, brand new HVAC system, partially finished basement- great for storage and a fenced in rear yard! Closely located near Dundalk Ave and easy access to I-95! Call us now and set up an appointment *Vouchers are accepted. *Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over *Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit