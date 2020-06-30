All apartments in Baltimore
1215 STEELTON AVENUE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

1215 STEELTON AVENUE

1215 Steelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Steelton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
O'Donnell Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this beautiful top of the line renovated home! This spacious home features new wood flooring, 2 brand new full bathrooms, designer gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and Quartz countertops, washer and dryer located in the basement, brand new HVAC system, partially finished basement- great for storage and a fenced in rear yard! Closely located near Dundalk Ave and easy access to I-95! Call us now and set up an appointment *Vouchers are accepted. *Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over *Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 STEELTON AVENUE have any available units?
1215 STEELTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 STEELTON AVENUE have?
Some of 1215 STEELTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 STEELTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1215 STEELTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 STEELTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 STEELTON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1215 STEELTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1215 STEELTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1215 STEELTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 STEELTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 STEELTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1215 STEELTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1215 STEELTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1215 STEELTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 STEELTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 STEELTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

