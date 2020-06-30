1215 STEELTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this beautiful top of the line renovated home! This spacious home features new wood flooring, 2 brand new full bathrooms, designer gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and Quartz countertops, washer and dryer located in the basement, brand new HVAC system, partially finished basement- great for storage and a fenced in rear yard! Closely located near Dundalk Ave and easy access to I-95! Call us now and set up an appointment *Vouchers are accepted. *Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over *Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit